Last month’s performance of -8.12% for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) is certainly impressive

On June 27, 2023, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) opened at $3.62, lower -0.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.74 and dropped to $3.4653 before settling in for the closing price of $3.64. Price fluctuations for MYTE have ranged from $3.56 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 78.30% at the time writing. With a float of $84.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.60 million.

In an organization with 1238 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Luxury Goods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is 79.43%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.27 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s (MYTE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.47. However, in the short run, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.75. Second resistance stands at $3.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.33. The third support level lies at $3.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) Key Stats

There are currently 84,881K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 304.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 777,620 K according to its annual income of -8,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 213,480 K and its income totaled -5,510 K.