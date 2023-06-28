Last month’s performance of 8.38% for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is certainly impressive

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $5.71, down -0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.76 and dropped to $5.52 before settling in for the closing price of $5.60. Over the past 52 weeks, DADA has traded in a range of $2.98-$15.59.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 50.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.90%. With a float of $248.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2631 employees.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Dada Nexus Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 19.10%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.71 in the near term. At $5.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.37. The third support level lies at $5.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.43 billion has total of 255,481K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,358 M in contrast with the sum of -291,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 376,540 K and last quarter income was -51,240 K.