Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) stock priced at $8.70, down -0.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.70 and dropped to $8.11 before settling in for the closing price of $8.55. ARQT’s price has ranged from $7.25 to $27.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.50%. With a float of $58.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.17 million.

The firm has a total of 268 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.02, operating margin of -8183.04, and the pretax margin is -8449.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 14,278. In this transaction See Remark of this company sold 1,830 shares at a rate of $7.80, taking the stock ownership to the 42,146 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s Director sold 8,500 for $13.97, making the entire transaction worth $118,728. This insider now owns 165,825 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8449.76 while generating a return on equity of -122.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 83.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.69, a number that is poised to hit -1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., ARQT], we can find that recorded value of 1.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.02. The third major resistance level sits at $9.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 541.49 million, the company has a total of 61,422K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,690 K while annual income is -311,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,780 K while its latest quarter income was -80,100 K.