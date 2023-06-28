Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) to new highs

Analyst Insights

June 27, 2023, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) trading session started at the price of $4.08, that was 3.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.255 and dropped to $4.06 before settling in for the closing price of $4.07. A 52-week range for PRTS has been $3.82 – $9.24.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 16.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 91.30%. With a float of $50.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1532 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CarParts.com Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CarParts.com Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 3,624. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 818 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 59,917 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,775 for $5.08, making the entire transaction worth $39,497. This insider now owns 58,367 shares in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.71 million, its volume of 0.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.30 in the near term. At $4.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.91.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Key Stats

There are 56,330K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 240.01 million. As of now, sales total 661,600 K while income totals -950 K. Its latest quarter income was 175,490 K while its last quarter net income were 1,050 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

