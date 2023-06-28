Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing KT Corporation (KT) to new highs

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.72, soaring 0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.75 and dropped to $11.64 before settling in for the closing price of $11.64. Within the past 52 weeks, KT’s price has moved between $11.11 and $14.93.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 1.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.30%. With a float of $483.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $511.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23371 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.84, operating margin of +6.52, and the pretax margin is +7.45.

KT Corporation (KT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%.

KT Corporation (KT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

KT Corporation (KT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Looking closely at KT Corporation (NYSE: KT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.62. However, in the short run, KT Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.75. Second resistance stands at $11.80. The third major resistance level sits at $11.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.53.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.13 billion based on 471,616K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,364 M and income totals 882,330 K. The company made 5,155 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 237,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.