Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) to new highs

June 27, 2023, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) trading session started at the price of $150.08, that was 1.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $152.02 and dropped to $148.93 before settling in for the closing price of $149.70. A 52-week range for MAA has been $138.68 – $190.17.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.00%. With a float of $114.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.18 million.

The firm has a total of 2387 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.05, operating margin of +30.09, and the pretax margin is +32.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 265,421. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 1,767 shares at a rate of $150.21, taking the stock ownership to the 45,006 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s EVP & CHRO sold 480 for $150.21, making the entire transaction worth $72,101. This insider now owns 16,669 shares in total.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +31.54 while generating a return on equity of 10.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc., MAA], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.06.

During the past 100 days, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s (MAA) raw stochastic average was set at 33.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $150.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $155.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $152.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $153.89. The third major resistance level sits at $155.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $146.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) Key Stats

There are 116,660K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.98 billion. As of now, sales total 2,020 M while income totals 637,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 529,030 K while its last quarter net income were 135,910 K.