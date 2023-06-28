Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Nucor Corporation (NUE) to new highs

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $156.20, soaring 3.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $161.585 and dropped to $156.04 before settling in for the closing price of $155.37. Within the past 52 weeks, NUE’s price has moved between $100.12 and $182.68.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 15.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.30%. With a float of $249.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 31400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Steel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 8,034,300. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 45,357 shares at a rate of $177.13, taking the stock ownership to the 172,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,962 for $177.99, making the entire transaction worth $349,217. This insider now owns 74,138 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.81) by $0.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.50% during the next five years compared to 52.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Nucor Corporation (NUE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.65, a number that is poised to hit 5.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.75 million, its volume of 1.24 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.46.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 58.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $144.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $162.89 in the near term. At $165.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $168.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $151.80.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.01 billion based on 251,223K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 41,512 M and income totals 7,607 M. The company made 8,710 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,137 M in sales during its previous quarter.