Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) to new highs

June 27, 2023, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) trading session started at the price of $13.52, that was 1.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.56 and dropped to $13.44 before settling in for the closing price of $13.38. A 52-week range for ORCC has been $10.08 – $13.81.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 49.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.70%. With a float of $384.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.05 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.58, operating margin of +65.54, and the pretax margin is +39.44.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Owl Rock Capital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 78,470. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,900 shares at a rate of $13.30, taking the stock ownership to the 36,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller bought 65 for $13.15, making the entire transaction worth $855. This insider now owns 2,379 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.43) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +38.63 while generating a return on equity of 7.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.76 million, its volume of 1.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 84.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.59 in the near term. At $13.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.35.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

There are 389,798K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.36 billion. As of now, sales total 1,202 M while income totals 556,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 377,620 K while its last quarter net income were 177,860 K.