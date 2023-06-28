Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) stock priced at $76.01, up 0.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.1704 and dropped to $74.82 before settling in for the closing price of $75.34. QSR’s price has ranged from $48.71 to $77.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.80%. With a float of $302.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.99, operating margin of +31.19, and the pretax margin is +21.66.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 3,294,450. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $73.21, taking the stock ownership to the 39,391 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas sold 15,000 for $72.40, making the entire transaction worth $1,086,000. This insider now owns 116,634 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.50 while generating a return on equity of 42.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.70% during the next five years compared to 8.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Looking closely at Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 89.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.39. However, in the short run, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.35. Second resistance stands at $76.94. The third major resistance level sits at $77.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $73.65.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.72 billion, the company has a total of 312,013K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,505 M while annual income is 1,008 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,590 M while its latest quarter income was 189,000 K.