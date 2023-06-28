Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) to new highs

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $68.72, soaring 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.2993 and dropped to $68.72 before settling in for the closing price of $68.46. Within the past 52 weeks, TW’s price has moved between $51.47 and $79.98.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 18.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.50%. With a float of $114.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1091 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.95, operating margin of +34.39, and the pretax margin is +36.77.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tradeweb Markets Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 40,416. In this transaction Director of this company sold 567 shares at a rate of $71.28, taking the stock ownership to the 1,627 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Director sold 851 for $69.97, making the entire transaction worth $59,544. This insider now owns 2,194 shares in total.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.53) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +26.00 while generating a return on equity of 6.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.24% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Trading Performance Indicators

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.86 million, its volume of 0.83 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) raw stochastic average was set at 16.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $69.81 in the near term. At $70.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $66.65.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.56 billion based on 234,739K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,189 M and income totals 309,340 K. The company made 329,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 87,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.