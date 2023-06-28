Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Upwork Inc. (UPWK) to new highs

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) on June 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.91, soaring 2.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.17 and dropped to $8.79 before settling in for the closing price of $8.79. Within the past 52 weeks, UPWK’s price has moved between $6.56 and $25.05.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 25.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -55.70%. With a float of $120.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.06, operating margin of -14.86, and the pretax margin is -14.45.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Staffing & Employment Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 260,396. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 28,485 shares at a rate of $9.14, taking the stock ownership to the 1,012,262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 963 for $9.14, making the entire transaction worth $8,803. This insider now owns 15,708 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -14.54 while generating a return on equity of -35.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Looking closely at Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 30.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.48. However, in the short run, Upwork Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.20. Second resistance stands at $9.38. The third major resistance level sits at $9.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.44.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.20 billion based on 133,467K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 618,320 K and income totals -89,890 K. The company made 160,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 17,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.