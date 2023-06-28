Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) volume exceeds 0.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 27, 2023, Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) opened at $0.2976, higher 4.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2976 and dropped to $0.2557 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Price fluctuations for UTRS have ranged from $0.15 to $2.89 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.00% at the time writing. With a float of $52.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.57 million.

The firm has a total of 174 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.25, operating margin of -79.52, and the pretax margin is -67.80.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Minerva Surgical Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 74.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 5,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 24,437,927 shares at a rate of $0.20, taking the stock ownership to the 34,437,052 shares.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -67.83 while generating a return on equity of -111.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Minerva Surgical Inc., UTRS], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Minerva Surgical Inc.’s (UTRS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 164.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2443, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3529. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2888. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3141. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3307. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2469, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2303. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2050.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) Key Stats

There are currently 176,842K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,290 K according to its annual income of -34,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,530 K and its income totaled -11,340 K.