NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.59 million

June 27, 2023, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) trading session started at the price of $1.08, that was 12.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. A 52-week range for NXTP has been $0.93 – $10.98.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 82.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 64.10%. With a float of $4.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 250 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -74.01, operating margin of -290.38, and the pretax margin is -492.45.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NextPlay Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NextPlay Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 3,300. In this transaction Chief Information Officer of this company sold 22,000 shares at a rate of $0.15, taking the stock ownership to the 6,000 shares.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.6) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -462.89 while generating a return on equity of -91.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.91

Technical Analysis of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.11 million, its volume of 0.19 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s (NXTP) raw stochastic average was set at 9.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2559, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5324. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3500 in the near term. At $1.5400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8200. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6300.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Key Stats

There are 5,970K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.74 million. As of now, sales total 8,200 K while income totals -37,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 630 K while its last quarter net income were -3,150 K.