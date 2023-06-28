No matter how cynical the overall market is Agora Inc. (API) performance over the last week is recorded -4.22%

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) stock priced at $3.17, up 2.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.24 and dropped to $3.13 before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. API’s price has ranged from $2.38 to $7.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -64.30%. With a float of $80.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1001 employees.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.90%.

Agora Inc. (API) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agora Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) saw its 5-day average volume 0.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 32.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.24 in the near term. At $3.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.02.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 321.72 million, the company has a total of 115,871K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 160,670 K while annual income is -120,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 36,440 K while its latest quarter income was -16,800 K.