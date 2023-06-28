No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) performance over the last week is recorded 2.17%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $10.27, up 1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.42 and dropped to $10.1594 before settling in for the closing price of $10.24. Over the past 52 weeks, ACRE has traded in a range of $7.52-$13.93.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -59.70%. With a float of $51.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.59 million.

The firm has a total of 2550 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.28, operating margin of +54.81, and the pretax margin is +17.51.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 164,436. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,072 shares at a rate of $10.91, taking the stock ownership to the 157,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary sold 3,166 for $10.87, making the entire transaction worth $34,414. This insider now owns 53,865 shares in total.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +17.23 while generating a return on equity of 4.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.29% during the next five years compared to -11.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, ACRE], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) raw stochastic average was set at 54.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.58. The third major resistance level sits at $10.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.96.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 574.22 million has total of 54,672K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 106,850 K in contrast with the sum of 29,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 26,500 K and last quarter income was -6,440 K.