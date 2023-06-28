No matter how cynical the overall market is, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) performance over the last week is recorded -16.02%

On June 27, 2023, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) opened at $1.45, higher 5.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.44 before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. Price fluctuations for ATAI have ranged from $1.14 to $4.96 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.40% at the time writing. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.79 million.

The firm has a total of 119 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.90, operating margin of -61987.12, and the pretax margin is -58018.03.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.27%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 1,600,443. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,214,297 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 32,086,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s insider bought 70,000 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $103,558. This insider now owns 70,000 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -65401.29 while generating a return on equity of -47.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 884.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atai Life Sciences N.V., ATAI], we can find that recorded value of 1.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 34.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8572, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3196. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3733.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

There are currently 166,010K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 265.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 230 K according to its annual income of -152,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40 K and its income totaled -33,140 K.