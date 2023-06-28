No matter how cynical the overall market is, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) performance over the last week is recorded 1.22%

On June 27, 2023, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) opened at $7.36, higher 1.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.465 and dropped to $7.34 before settling in for the closing price of $7.33. Price fluctuations for BBVA have ranged from $3.93 to $7.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.40% at the time writing. With a float of $5.89 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.02 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 116923 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.10% during the next five years compared to 15.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14 and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.66 million, its volume of 0.89 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) raw stochastic average was set at 71.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.50 in the near term. At $7.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Key Stats

There are currently 6,386,668K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,223 M according to its annual income of 6,976 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,465 M and its income totaled 1,980 M.