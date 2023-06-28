No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bank OZK (OZK) performance over the last week is recorded -1.13%

On June 27, 2023, Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) opened at $38.11, higher 3.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.5768 and dropped to $37.695 before settling in for the closing price of $38.06. Price fluctuations for OZK have ranged from $30.72 to $49.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 6.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.50% at the time writing. With a float of $120.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2646 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bank OZK (OZK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bank OZK is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.38) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +40.86 while generating a return on equity of 11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 3.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bank OZK (OZK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.93, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank OZK (OZK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.68 million, its volume of 1.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Bank OZK’s (OZK) raw stochastic average was set at 45.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.99 in the near term. At $40.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.22.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Key Stats

There are currently 125,444K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,381 M according to its annual income of 564,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 476,530 K and its income totaled 169,900 K.