No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) performance over the last week is recorded -2.32%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) on Tuesday soared 2.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $64.27. Within the past 52 weeks, CDAY’s price has moved between $46.07 and $79.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 13.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.30%. With a float of $152.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8526 employees.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 110.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 397,560. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $66.26, taking the stock ownership to the 245,201 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer sold 7,000 for $60.00, making the entire transaction worth $420,000. This insider now owns 245,201 shares in total.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.63% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 293.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Looking closely at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) raw stochastic average was set at 42.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.42. However, in the short run, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.50. Second resistance stands at $67.21. The third major resistance level sits at $68.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.72.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.37 billion based on 153,077K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,246 M and income totals -73,400 K. The company made 370,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.