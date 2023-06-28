No matter how cynical the overall market is, KBR Inc. (KBR) performance over the last week is recorded -1.06%

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $63.20, up 1.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.34 and dropped to $63.20 before settling in for the closing price of $63.18. Over the past 52 weeks, KBR has traded in a range of $41.96-$65.62.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 556.10%. With a float of $134.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.00 million.

The firm has a total of 30000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.61, operating margin of +6.22, and the pretax margin is +4.33.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of KBR Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 107.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 31,354. In this transaction EVP, Chief People Officer of this company sold 480 shares at a rate of $65.32, taking the stock ownership to the 14,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s President and CEO sold 119,889 for $61.21, making the entire transaction worth $7,338,118. This insider now owns 669,639 shares in total.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.58) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.88 while generating a return on equity of 11.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 556.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.29% during the next five years compared to -7.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KBR Inc.’s (KBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KBR Inc. (KBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KBR Inc., KBR], we can find that recorded value of 1.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, KBR Inc.’s (KBR) raw stochastic average was set at 90.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.06. The third major resistance level sits at $65.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.35.

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.83 billion has total of 135,722K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,564 M in contrast with the sum of 190,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,703 M and last quarter income was 86,000 K.