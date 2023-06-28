No matter how cynical the overall market is, Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) performance over the last week is recorded -0.48%

On June 27, 2023, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) opened at $18.59, higher 0.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.92 and dropped to $18.14 before settling in for the closing price of $18.71. Price fluctuations for OMI have ranged from $11.79 to $37.03 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -90.00% at the time writing. With a float of $73.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.18 million.

The firm has a total of 13400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.05, operating margin of +1.94, and the pretax margin is +0.11.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Owens & Minor Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 105.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 747,487. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 38,780 shares at a rate of $19.28, taking the stock ownership to the 708,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s President & CEO sold 38,780 for $19.24, making the entire transaction worth $746,097. This insider now owns 747,153 shares in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +0.22 while generating a return on equity of 2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Owens & Minor Inc., OMI], we can find that recorded value of 0.84 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) raw stochastic average was set at 63.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.42. The third major resistance level sits at $19.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.57.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Key Stats

There are currently 76,206K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,955 M according to its annual income of 22,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,523 M and its income totaled -24,420 K.