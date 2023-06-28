Now that AMETEK Inc.’s volume has hit 0.8 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.40% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $157.38. Over the past 52 weeks, AME has traded in a range of $106.98-$158.61.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 7.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.80%. With a float of $228.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19600 workers is very important to gauge.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of AMETEK Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 251,879. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,690 shares at a rate of $149.04, taking the stock ownership to the 33,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER sold 3,085 for $145.35, making the entire transaction worth $448,404. This insider now owns 27,775 shares in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.41) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMETEK Inc.’s (AME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

The latest stats from [AMETEK Inc., AME] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.92 million was inferior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, AMETEK Inc.’s (AME) raw stochastic average was set at 99.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $160.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $161.53. The third major resistance level sits at $163.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $156.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $155.28.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.91 billion has total of 230,475K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,151 M in contrast with the sum of 1,160 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,597 M and last quarter income was 305,710 K.