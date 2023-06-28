Now that JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s volume has hit 0.51 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 27, 2023, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) opened at $16.41, higher 4.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.25 and dropped to $16.37 before settling in for the closing price of $16.31. Price fluctuations for JELD have ranged from $8.38 to $18.01 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 6.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -69.40% at the time writing. With a float of $83.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.30, operating margin of +3.11, and the pretax margin is +1.54.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 55,927. In this transaction EVP, Human Resources of this company sold 3,852 shares at a rate of $14.52, taking the stock ownership to the 44,038 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s SVP & GM, NA sold 3,844 for $14.15, making the entire transaction worth $54,412. This insider now owns 93,231 shares in total.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +0.89 while generating a return on equity of 5.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.82% during the next five years compared to -11.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

The latest stats from [JELD-WEN Holding Inc., JELD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.71 million was superior to 0.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s (JELD) raw stochastic average was set at 96.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.75. The third major resistance level sits at $18.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.62.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Key Stats

There are currently 84,972K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,129 M according to its annual income of 45,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,223 M and its income totaled 15,130 K.