Now that Orion Office REIT Inc.’s volume has hit 0.59 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 27, 2023, Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) opened at $6.69, higher 1.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.825 and dropped to $6.61 before settling in for the closing price of $6.66. Price fluctuations for ONL have ranged from $5.27 to $11.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -105.30% at the time writing. With a float of $53.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 35 employees.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Orion Office REIT Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 11,138. In this transaction See Remarks. of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $5.57, taking the stock ownership to the 40,987 shares.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70

Technical Analysis of Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL)

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Orion Office REIT Inc.’s (ONL) raw stochastic average was set at 33.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.86 in the near term. At $6.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.43.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) Key Stats

There are currently 56,664K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 389.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 208,120 K according to its annual income of -97,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 50,190 K and its income totaled -8,880 K.