Now that Rent the Runway Inc.’s volume has hit 1.15 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 27, 2023, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) opened at $2.075, lower -3.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.075 and dropped to $1.93 before settling in for the closing price of $2.02. Price fluctuations for RENT have ranged from $1.10 to $5.74 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.80% at the time writing. With a float of $58.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 880 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.59, operating margin of -27.70, and the pretax margin is -46.86.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rent the Runway Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 132,687. In this transaction CEO & Chair of this company sold 57,001 shares at a rate of $2.33, taking the stock ownership to the 1,272,368 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s President & COO sold 38,810 for $2.33, making the entire transaction worth $90,342. This insider now owns 1,229,162 shares in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.49) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -46.79 while generating a return on equity of -774.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.04 in the near term. At $2.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.75.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Key Stats

There are currently 67,322K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 133.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 296,400 K according to its annual income of -138,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 74,200 K and its income totaled -30,100 K.