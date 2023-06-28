Now that SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 1.14 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 27, 2023, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) trading session started at the price of $59.41, that was 1.54% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.425 and dropped to $59.115 before settling in for the closing price of $59.24. A 52-week range for SSNC has been $45.25 – $64.52.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 25.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.10%. With a float of $219.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.31, operating margin of +21.94, and the pretax margin is +16.58.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 12,005,020. In this transaction SVP and CFO of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $60.03, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President & COO sold 73,232 for $62.50, making the entire transaction worth $4,577,146. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.14) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +12.31 while generating a return on equity of 10.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.87% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SSNC) raw stochastic average was set at 62.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $60.68 in the near term. At $61.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.06.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Key Stats

There are 249,123K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.08 billion. As of now, sales total 5,283 M while income totals 650,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,363 M while its last quarter net income were 126,000 K.