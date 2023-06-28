OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 663,350 K

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) stock priced at $4.07, down -32.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.07 and dropped to $2.61 before settling in for the closing price of $4.10. OCFT’s price has ranged from $3.17 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 50.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.10%. With a float of $32.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.00 million.

In an organization with 2832 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.81, operating margin of -22.66, and the pretax margin is -22.74.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is 17.15%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -19.54 while generating a return on equity of -24.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.19% during the next five years compared to -7.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.33 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s (OCFT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 285.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.39. However, in the short run, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.68. Second resistance stands at $4.61. The third major resistance level sits at $5.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.76.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 117.47 million, the company has a total of 38,999K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 663,350 K while annual income is -129,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 135,370 K while its latest quarter income was -15,920 K.