Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 663,350 K

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) stock priced at $4.07, down -32.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.07 and dropped to $2.61 before settling in for the closing price of $4.10. OCFT’s price has ranged from $3.17 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 50.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.10%. With a float of $32.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.00 million.

In an organization with 2832 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.81, operating margin of -22.66, and the pretax margin is -22.74.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is 17.15%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -19.54 while generating a return on equity of -24.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.19% during the next five years compared to -7.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.33 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s (OCFT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 285.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.39. However, in the short run, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.68. Second resistance stands at $4.61. The third major resistance level sits at $5.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.76.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 117.47 million, the company has a total of 38,999K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 663,350 K while annual income is -129,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 135,370 K while its latest quarter income was -15,920 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

A major move is in the offing as The Coca-Cola Company (KO) market cap hits 262.95 billion

Zack King -
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $61.205, soaring 0.03% from the previous trading...
Read more

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.61% last month.

Steve Mayer -
June 26, 2023, Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) trading session started at the price of $1.29, that was -3.82% drop from the session before....
Read more

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) last year’s performance of 22.21% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
On June 26, 2023, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) opened at $8.19, lower -6.99% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.