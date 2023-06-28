Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is expecting 8.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 27, 2023, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) opened at $87.50, higher 0.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.93 and dropped to $86.95 before settling in for the closing price of $87.12. Price fluctuations for OTIS have ranged from $62.49 to $89.30 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 2.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.60% at the time writing. With a float of $413.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 69000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.78, operating margin of +15.16, and the pretax margin is +13.80.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Otis Worldwide Corporation is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 61,058. In this transaction President, Otis EMEA of this company sold 703 shares at a rate of $86.85, taking the stock ownership to the 22,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President, Otis EMEA sold 837 for $84.67, making the entire transaction worth $70,869. This insider now owns 19,998 shares in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.80% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Looking closely at Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.12. However, in the short run, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.13. Second resistance stands at $88.52. The third major resistance level sits at $89.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.17.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Key Stats

There are currently 413,291K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,685 M according to its annual income of 1,253 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,346 M and its income totaled 331,000 K.