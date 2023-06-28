PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) kicked off at the price of $0.51: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $0.5449, down -5.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5544 and dropped to $0.4938 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Over the past 52 weeks, CELL has traded in a range of $0.50-$5.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.40%. With a float of $58.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 285 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.43, operating margin of -120.29, and the pretax margin is -124.61.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of PhenomeX Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -124.74 while generating a return on equity of -55.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PhenomeX Inc.’s (CELL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PhenomeX Inc. (CELL)

Looking closely at PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, PhenomeX Inc.’s (CELL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8074, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9065. However, in the short run, PhenomeX Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5450. Second resistance stands at $0.5800. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6056. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4844, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4588. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4238.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.57 million has total of 72,174K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 78,600 K in contrast with the sum of -98,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,520 K and last quarter income was -23,420 K.