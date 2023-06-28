Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) average volume reaches $1.51M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 27, 2023, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) opened at $7.24, higher 2.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.43 and dropped to $7.075 before settling in for the closing price of $7.24. Price fluctuations for PDM have ranged from $5.99 to $13.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -0.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.50% at the time writing. With a float of $122.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 149 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.11, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +29.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 501,473. In this transaction Director of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $7.16, taking the stock ownership to the 197,518 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $7.05, making the entire transaction worth $70,544. This insider now owns 45,762 shares in total.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.99 while generating a return on equity of 8.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

Looking closely at Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s (PDM) raw stochastic average was set at 26.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.83. However, in the short run, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.52. Second resistance stands at $7.65. The third major resistance level sits at $7.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.81.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Key Stats

There are currently 123,643K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 935.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 563,770 K according to its annual income of 146,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 142,370 K and its income totaled -1,370 K.