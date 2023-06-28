Planet Labs PBC (PL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.07 million

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $3.07, down -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.085 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.04. Over the past 52 weeks, PL has traded in a range of $3.01-$7.51.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.10%. With a float of $241.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 930 employees.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 2,500. In this transaction CFO & COO of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 933,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s CFO & COO sold 1,000 for $4.60, making the entire transaction worth $4,600. This insider now owns 936,096 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Looking closely at Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.68. However, in the short run, Planet Labs PBC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.07. Second resistance stands at $3.11. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.92.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 836.24 million has total of 276,032K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 191,260 K in contrast with the sum of -161,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 52,700 K and last quarter income was -34,440 K.