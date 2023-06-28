PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) volume exceeds 1.12 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) stock priced at $141.25, up 2.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.98 and dropped to $141.22 before settling in for the closing price of $141.08. PPG’s price has ranged from $107.40 to $145.51 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 3.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.00%. With a float of $234.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 52000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.93, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +7.82.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of PPG Industries Inc. is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 8,040,427. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 61,867 shares at a rate of $129.96, taking the stock ownership to the 183,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s Sr. VP and General Counsel sold 21,757 for $128.33, making the entire transaction worth $2,791,985. This insider now owns 10,577 shares in total.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.82 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.82 while generating a return on equity of 15.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.72% during the next five years compared to -5.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PPG Industries Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 103.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.38, a number that is poised to hit 2.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

The latest stats from [PPG Industries Inc., PPG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.74 million was superior to 1.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.75.

During the past 100 days, PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG) raw stochastic average was set at 95.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $139.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $145.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $147.30. The third major resistance level sits at $149.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $138.35.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.38 billion, the company has a total of 235,416K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,652 M while annual income is 1,026 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,380 M while its latest quarter income was 264,000 K.