Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is -2.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 27, 2023, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) opened at $1.32, lower -3.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.36 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. Price fluctuations for QUBT have ranged from $1.04 to $4.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.90% at the time writing. With a float of $33.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.50 million.

In an organization with 38 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18661.66, operating margin of -26966.37, and the pretax margin is -28451.36.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quantum Computing Inc. is 44.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -28451.36 while generating a return on equity of -84.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 412.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.01 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Computing Inc.’s (QUBT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3163, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7250. However, in the short run, Quantum Computing Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3400. Second resistance stands at $1.4000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2000. The third support level lies at $1.1400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Key Stats

There are currently 61,512K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 82.53 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 136 K according to its annual income of -38,594 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 121 K and its income totaled -8,506 K.