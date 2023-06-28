Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) posted a 3.27% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) stock priced at $140.62, up 0.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.01 and dropped to $139.89 before settling in for the closing price of $141.39. DGX’s price has ranged from $120.40 to $158.34 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 6.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.60%. With a float of $110.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 40000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.87, operating margin of +16.41, and the pretax margin is +12.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 745,899. In this transaction SVP, Regional Businesses of this company sold 5,307 shares at a rate of $140.55, taking the stock ownership to the 67,810 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 4,754 for $140.55, making the entire transaction worth $668,175. This insider now owns 38,527 shares in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 15.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.47% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.1 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) raw stochastic average was set at 61.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $136.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $143.75 in the near term. At $144.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $146.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $137.51.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.95 billion, the company has a total of 112,009K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,883 M while annual income is 946,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,331 M while its latest quarter income was 202,000 K.