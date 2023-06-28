Radian Group Inc. (RDN) volume exceeds 1.05 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 27, 2023, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) opened at $24.77, higher 1.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.21 and dropped to $24.6333 before settling in for the closing price of $24.81. Price fluctuations for RDN have ranged from $17.83 to $26.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.90% at the time writing. With a float of $155.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.30 million.

The firm has a total of 1400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Radian Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 779,400. In this transaction Sr. EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $25.98, taking the stock ownership to the 124,784 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s Director sold 2,830 for $25.82, making the entire transaction worth $73,071. This insider now owns 16,492 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.75) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +62.39 while generating a return on equity of 18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Radian Group Inc., RDN], we can find that recorded value of 1.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 75.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.55. The third major resistance level sits at $25.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.16.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

There are currently 156,353K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,191 M according to its annual income of 742,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 310,620 K and its income totaled 157,760 K.