Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.61% last month.

Markets

June 26, 2023, Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) trading session started at the price of $1.29, that was -3.82% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. A 52-week range for RAIN has been $0.94 – $14.48.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.20%. With a float of $14.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 63 workers is very important to gauge.

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rain Oncology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rain Oncology Inc. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 370,534. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 333,325 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 3,740,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 166,180 for $1.08, making the entire transaction worth $179,574. This insider now owns 3,407,016 shares in total.

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.61) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -62.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN)

The latest stats from [Rain Oncology Inc., RAIN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.13 million was superior to 0.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Rain Oncology Inc.’s (RAIN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 339.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.8840, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.8900. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2067. The third support level lies at $1.1733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Key Stats

There are 36,363K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 46.86 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -75,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -20,480 K.

