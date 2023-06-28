Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is expecting 9.87% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 27, 2023, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) opened at $42.99, higher 5.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.11 and dropped to $42.25 before settling in for the closing price of $42.50. Price fluctuations for RPD have ranged from $26.49 to $74.88 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 27.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.50% at the time writing. With a float of $58.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2623 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.59, operating margin of -16.28, and the pretax margin is -17.85.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rapid7 Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 100.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 1,520,158. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 41,620 shares at a rate of $36.52, taking the stock ownership to the 428,074 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s CEO sold 41,619 for $36.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,526,432. This insider now owns 428,074 shares in total.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -18.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rapid7 Inc. (RPD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 76.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.15 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, Rapid7 Inc.’s (RPD) raw stochastic average was set at 41.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.90 in the near term. At $46.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.18.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Key Stats

There are currently 60,352K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 685,080 K according to its annual income of -124,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 183,170 K and its income totaled -25,920 K.