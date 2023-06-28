RBT (Rubicon Technologies Inc.) climbed 3.79 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) stock priced at $0.3541, up 3.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3991 and dropped to $0.3541 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. RBT’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $10.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.90%. With a float of $55.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 434 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.23, operating margin of -37.50, and the pretax margin is -41.71.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Rubicon Technologies Inc. is 79.70%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 100,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 240,154 shares at a rate of $0.42, taking the stock ownership to the 351,265 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director bought 555,555 for $0.90, making the entire transaction worth $500,000. This insider now owns 681,183 shares in total.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.46 while generating a return on equity of -733.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.48 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s (RBT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4566, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4256. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3980 in the near term. At $0.4211, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4430. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3530, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3311. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3080.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 70.92 million, the company has a total of 191,422K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 675,390 K while annual income is -281,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 181,100 K while its latest quarter income was -9,450 K.