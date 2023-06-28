Search
Recent developments with Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.14 cents.

On June 27, 2023, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) opened at $0.949, higher 8.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.977 and dropped to $0.88 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. Price fluctuations for ATOS have ranged from $0.50 to $1.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.80% at the time writing. With a float of $126.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -21.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 37.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

The latest stats from [Atossa Therapeutics Inc., ATOS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.74 million was superior to 0.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 84.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7972, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7738. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9947. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0343. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0917. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8977, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8403. The third support level lies at $0.8007 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

There are currently 126,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 120.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -26,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,280 K.

Investors must take note of Purple Innovation Inc.'s (PRPL) performance last week, which was 5.51%.

Steve Mayer -
On June 27, 2023, Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) opened at $2.72, higher 7.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

RELX PLC (RELX) with a beta value of 0.83 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) stock priced at $32.89, up 0.67% from the previous day...
Read more

Now that TIM S.A.'s volume has hit 0.66 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $15.04, down -1.07% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

