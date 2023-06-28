Recent developments with Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.00 cents.

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) stock priced at $2.05, up 5.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.22 and dropped to $1.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.06. CRVS’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $4.19 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.10%. With a float of $41.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 29 employees.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 24,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.45, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s insider bought 20,000 for $0.79, making the entire transaction worth $15,800. This insider now owns 133,773 shares in total.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -53.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CRVS) raw stochastic average was set at 43.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 148.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 129.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.28 in the near term. At $2.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.84. The third support level lies at $1.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 106.61 million, the company has a total of 46,569K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -41,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,870 K.