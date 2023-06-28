Recent developments with The New York Times Company (NYT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.99 cents.

On Tuesday, The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) opened higher 1.97% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $38.15. Price fluctuations for NYT have ranged from $27.58 to $42.40 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 6.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.30% at the time writing. With a float of $161.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5800 workers is very important to gauge.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Publishing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The New York Times Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 1,191,751. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CEO of this company sold 29,758 shares at a rate of $40.05, taking the stock ownership to the 74,610 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 12,500 for $39.44, making the entire transaction worth $493,008. This insider now owns 62,853 shares in total.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.60% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The New York Times Company (NYT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The New York Times Company (NYT)

The latest stats from [The New York Times Company, NYT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was inferior to 0.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, The New York Times Company’s (NYT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.31. The third major resistance level sits at $39.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.11. The third support level lies at $37.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Key Stats

There are currently 164,675K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,308 M according to its annual income of 173,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 560,740 K and its income totaled 22,320 K.