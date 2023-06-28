Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.93% last month.

On June 27, 2023, Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) opened at $44.92, higher 4.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.81 and dropped to $44.83 before settling in for the closing price of $44.64. Price fluctuations for RRR have ranged from $30.30 to $50.66 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.70% at the time writing. With a float of $53.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.65 million.

In an organization with 7850 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.90, operating margin of +35.68, and the pretax margin is +26.14.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Red Rock Resorts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 893,149. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 22,663 shares at a rate of $39.41, taking the stock ownership to the 111,214 shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.53) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +12.35 while generating a return on equity of 397.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.80% during the next five years compared to 26.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was better than the volume of 0.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s (RRR) raw stochastic average was set at 59.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.33. However, in the short run, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.28. Second resistance stands at $48.03. The third major resistance level sits at $49.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.07. The third support level lies at $43.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Key Stats

There are currently 104,187K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,664 M according to its annual income of 205,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 433,640 K and its income totaled 44,680 K.