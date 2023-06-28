Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) average volume reaches $1.14M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 27, 2023, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) trading session started at the price of $6.22, that was 1.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.34 and dropped to $6.195 before settling in for the closing price of $6.21. A 52-week range for RWT has been $5.47 – $8.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 23.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -160.30%. With a float of $112.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 347 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.81, operating margin of +50.56, and the pretax margin is -25.14.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Redwood Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Redwood Trust Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 80,303. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 11,706 shares at a rate of $6.86, taking the stock ownership to the 56,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 7,000 for $6.86, making the entire transaction worth $48,020. This insider now owns 106,821 shares in total.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.16) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -23.00 while generating a return on equity of -13.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.74% during the next five years compared to -25.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Looking closely at Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) raw stochastic average was set at 26.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.90. However, in the short run, Redwood Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.38. Second resistance stands at $6.43. The third major resistance level sits at $6.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.09.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Key Stats

There are 114,029K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 751.94 million. As of now, sales total 707,850 K while income totals -163,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 178,520 K while its last quarter net income were 4,620 K.