RELX PLC (RELX) with a beta value of 0.83 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) stock priced at $32.89, up 0.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.155 and dropped to $32.84 before settling in for the closing price of $32.91. RELX’s price has ranged from $23.39 to $34.07 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 3.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.70%. With a float of $1.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.91 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34629 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.96, operating margin of +27.66, and the pretax margin is +24.48.

RELX PLC (RELX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of RELX PLC is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

RELX PLC (RELX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +19.10 while generating a return on equity of 46.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RELX PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08

Technical Analysis of RELX PLC (RELX)

Looking closely at RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, RELX PLC’s (RELX) raw stochastic average was set at 82.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 17.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.26. However, in the short run, RELX PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.24. Second resistance stands at $33.36. The third major resistance level sits at $33.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.61.

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 62.91 billion, the company has a total of 1,898,557K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,579 M while annual income is 2,021 M.