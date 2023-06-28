Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.27% last month.

On June 27, 2023, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) opened at $2.63, lower -3.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.69 and dropped to $2.53 before settling in for the closing price of $2.63. Price fluctuations for RBBN have ranged from $2.19 to $4.84 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 20.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.90% at the time writing. With a float of $137.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3394 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.29, operating margin of -3.81, and the pretax margin is -13.74.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ribbon Communications Inc. is 17.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 5,270. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $2.63, taking the stock ownership to the 208,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s President & CEO bought 10,000 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $26,000. This insider now owns 1,151,963 shares in total.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.96 while generating a return on equity of -18.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

The latest stats from [Ribbon Communications Inc., RBBN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.91 million was superior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s (RBBN) raw stochastic average was set at 9.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.75. The third major resistance level sits at $2.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.43. The third support level lies at $2.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Key Stats

There are currently 170,225K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 430.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 819,760 K according to its annual income of -98,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 186,160 K and its income totaled -38,310 K.