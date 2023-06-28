Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,760 M

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $317.50, up 1.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $324.76 and dropped to $317.25 before settling in for the closing price of $318.04. Over the past 52 weeks, ROK has traded in a range of $192.90-$321.94.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.20%. With a float of $114.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +16.92, and the pretax margin is +13.84.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 2,395,990. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 7,729 shares at a rate of $310.00, taking the stock ownership to the 13,660 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President and CEO sold 4,855 for $315.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,529,332. This insider now owns 64,425 shares in total.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.6) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +11.98 while generating a return on equity of 36.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 4.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 107.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.36, a number that is poised to hit 3.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.15.

During the past 100 days, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) raw stochastic average was set at 96.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $288.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $270.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $325.86 in the near term. At $329.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $333.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $318.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $314.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $310.84.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 37.74 billion has total of 114,875K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,760 M in contrast with the sum of 932,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,275 M and last quarter income was 300,300 K.