Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Rumble Inc. (RUM)'s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Analyst Insights

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) kicked off on June 27, 2023, at the price of $9.00, down -0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.13 and dropped to $8.915 before settling in for the closing price of $9.03. Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has traded in a range of $5.81-$17.23.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.00%. With a float of $78.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 70 employees.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Rumble Inc. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 15.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 46.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rumble Inc. (RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) raw stochastic average was set at 42.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.11 in the near term. At $9.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.68.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.47 billion has total of 384,912K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 39,380 K in contrast with the sum of -11,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,620 K and last quarter income was -28,670 K.

