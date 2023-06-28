Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is expecting 3.96% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 27, 2023, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) opened at $89.80, lower -0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.38 and dropped to $89.22 before settling in for the closing price of $90.37. Price fluctuations for SONY have ranged from $61.72 to $100.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.23 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.23 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 113000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.59, operating margin of +10.15, and the pretax margin is +10.02.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.55) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 13.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.90% during the next five years compared to 14.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sony Group Corporation (SONY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sony Group Corporation (SONY)

Looking closely at Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, Sony Group Corporation’s (SONY) raw stochastic average was set at 42.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.70. However, in the short run, Sony Group Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.56. Second resistance stands at $91.05. The third major resistance level sits at $91.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $88.24.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Key Stats

There are currently 1,233,982K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 115.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 85,395 M according to its annual income of 6,935 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,551 M and its income totaled 1,034 M.