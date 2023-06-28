Target Corporation (TGT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.16%

June 27, 2023, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) trading session started at the price of $133.20, that was -1.48% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.8399 and dropped to $132.41 before settling in for the closing price of $134.50. A 52-week range for TGT has been $125.08 – $183.89.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 8.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -57.60%. With a float of $459.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $460.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 440000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.46, operating margin of +3.59, and the pretax margin is +3.13.

Target Corporation (TGT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Target Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Target Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 234,528. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,459 shares at a rate of $160.75, taking the stock ownership to the 3,748 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Executive Officer sold 6,000 for $167.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,002,000. This insider now owns 53,078 shares in total.

Target Corporation (TGT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.76) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +2.55 while generating a return on equity of 23.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.51% during the next five years compared to 5.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Target Corporation (TGT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Target Corporation (TGT)

The latest stats from [Target Corporation, TGT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.26 million was superior to 4.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.53.

During the past 100 days, Target Corporation’s (TGT) raw stochastic average was set at 13.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $157.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $134.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $135.68. The third major resistance level sits at $136.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $131.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $130.82. The third support level lies at $129.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Key Stats

There are 461,560K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 61.54 billion. As of now, sales total 109,120 M while income totals 2,780 M. Its latest quarter income was 25,322 M while its last quarter net income were 950,000 K.