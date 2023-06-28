Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) kicked off at the price of $8.89: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on June 27, 2023, with Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) stock priced at $9.04, down -0.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.065 and dropped to $8.83 before settling in for the closing price of $8.93. VIV’s price has ranged from $6.42 to $9.24 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 2.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.20%. With a float of $428.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.66 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.01, operating margin of +11.20, and the pretax margin is +10.11.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 88.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.50 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.60% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Looking closely at Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (VIV) raw stochastic average was set at 83.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.77. However, in the short run, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.03. Second resistance stands at $9.16. The third major resistance level sits at $9.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.56.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.13 billion, the company has a total of 1,663,557K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,306 M while annual income is 791,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,449 M while its latest quarter income was 160,740 K.